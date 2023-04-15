A man who was killed after his vehicle crossed and crashed into oncoming traffic in Carlsbad last month has been identified.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man who was killed after his vehicle crossed and crashed into oncoming traffic in Carlsbad last month has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, Thomas Anthony Artman, a 27-year-old Oceanside resident, was driving his Mazda sedan eastbound on Faraday Avenue when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered into the westbound lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a car travelling westbound.

Officials say the crash caused Artman’s vehicle to rollover and collide with another vehicle before it became engulfed in flames and came to a stop on the westbound sidewalk.

Bystanders called 911 to report the crash.

The medical examiner’s office said responding firefighters extinguished the fire and found Artman unresponsive. At that time, the man’s death was confirmed due to thermal injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, officials said.

According to authorities, the cause of the crash was due to excessive speed and a wet roadway.

No other deaths were reported in connection to this incident.