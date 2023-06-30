An SUV on fire after overturning along the I-5 on Sunday, June 25. (Courtesy of Shukri Sakkab)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man who was killed in a fiery crash on northbound Interstate 5 last weekend, just south of Camp Pendleton, has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office, 21-year-old Deshon Johnson from Inglewood was the driver of a 2021 Toyota SUV that was headed northbound on Sunday when for unknown reasons his vehicle crossed all northbound lanes of travel before striking a large tree on the shoulder.

The SUV, which was also carrying a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl from Georgia, overturned while continuing down an embankment prior to landing on the roof of a drainage ditch on the marine base, authorities said.

Multiple 911 calls were placed with law enforcement and fire personnel dispatched to the call for service, the medical examiner’s office explained. Upon their arrival, emergency services personnel extricated Johnson and passengers from the SUV.

Despite lifesaving measures performed by paramedics, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as “pending.”

The two other passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the crash and fire is not known at this time. CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident to contact the Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.