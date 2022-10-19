ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man killed in a collision in Escondido over the weekend has been publicly identified.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, 62-year-old Antonio Mendoza of Valley Center was driving northbound on Interstate 15, south of Deer Springs Road, when he was rear-ended by a speeding driver, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Mendoza lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, coming to a stop on a center median divider. He was ejected from his vehicle. Paramedics attempted live-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.