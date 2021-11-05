Man killed in Encinitas crash

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – Police are working to learn what led to a crash that killed a man in Encinitas.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, North Coastal deputies found a man trapped inside a 2007 Toyota Corrolla after a traffic crash in the 900 block on Encinitas Boulevard, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics with the Encinitas Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the crash site. The sheriff’s department reported no other injuries.

No other information was released, including the details of the collision. It is unknown if the victim was the driver of the Corolla.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the cause of the accident. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.