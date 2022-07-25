SAN DIEGO – A driver was killed Friday after crashing in El Cajon, county medical officials said.

Martin Pedroza, 38, of San Diego, died from blunt force injuries to the chest and abdomen following a crash into parked vehicles on the westbound curb of Broadway Avenue in El Cajon around 7:20 p.m., the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

Pedroza was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to medical officials. Witnesses called 911 and officers with the El Cajon Police Department were dispatched to the scene. EMS transported the man to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unknown what caused Pedroza to collide with the parked vehicles.

The matter remains under investigation by officers with the El Cajon Police Department.