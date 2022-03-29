BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday in Borrego Springs, according to medical officials.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Richard Arthur Carpentier, 65, of British Columbia.

Around 11:09 a.m., Carpentier was riding his motorcycle westbound on Montezuma Valley Road when the motorcyclist crossed into the eastbound lane during a curve in the roadway, hitting the back of a pickup truck that was towing a trailer and was ejected from his vehicle, the county medical examiner’s release stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics due to his injuries.