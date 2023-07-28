LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month in the Lakeside area has been identified, local medical officials said.

Stephen John Corbin, 65, of Yucca Valley, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred on July 16 on northbound State Route 67 near Slaughterhouse Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Corbin was traveling on SR-67 when for unknown reasons he laid his motorcycle down before striking the center divider.

The man and motorcycle slid along the roadway about 300 feet away from the collision point with the center divider, per CHP.

A passerby then provided lifesaving measures on Corbin until deputies arrived.

First responders later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.