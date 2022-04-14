SAN DIEGO — A 59-year-old man who died from injuries suffered in a crash on a major highway in Lakeside was identified Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Edward Ruiz, of Ramona, was traveling southbound in his pickup truck along State Route 67, just south of Foster Truck Trail, on April 1 when he went off the roadway and struck a rock, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times, the medical examiner’s office stated in a press release.

First responders arrived on scene after a passerby called 911, transporting the victim to a local hospital, where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

Ruiz died Tuesday after his condition had been deteriorating since the crash, medical officials confirmed.

