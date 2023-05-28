CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The man killed in a Chula Vista crash last week has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Andres Montante Gutierrez, 58, was named as the deceased in a Chula Vista crash that occurred on May 24 around 6 a.m. in the 700 block of E Street.

The Chula Vista resident was traveling westbound on E Street in a Honda sedan when he veered into a left turn lane and struck a stopped Nissan sedan waiting to make a turn, according to police.

Chula Vista Police Department officers were dispatched to the site of the crash, where they found Gutierrez behind the wheel unconscious. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Gutierrez was later pronounced dead on the scene.

His cause of death was described by the Department of the Medical Examiner as blunt force trauma to the torso.

The other driver involved in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police said after the incident. Their condition has not been disclosed by authorities at this time.

E Street was closed for several hours in both directions from Woodlawn Avenue to the Interstate 5 overpass following the crash.

The events leading up to the collision remain under investigation by the CVPD Traffic Bureau. It is not known if driving under the influence is considered a factor.

Anyone with information relating to the incident are asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or, to remain anonymous, San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.