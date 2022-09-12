ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:59 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard, Sgt. Rob Siegfried with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. When deputies arrived, the victim was found badly injured and lying in the roadway.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the pedestrian, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s official. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Siegfried believes no drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.