LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was killed and a two-year-old child was injured Monday after a crash in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. when a 63-year-old man was driving a three-wheel Honda motorcycle eastbound on Serena Road, west of Serena Lane.

At the time of the crash, the man had a two-year-old boy seated on the motorcycle as a passenger.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching a right curve in the road, prompting them to travel off the paved portion of the road, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

Both the driver and the child, who were not wearing helmets, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, CHP said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, CHP said. The child was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital via ground ambulance with minor injuries.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation and it is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.