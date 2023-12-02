CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 39-year-old Hinga Benson was the sole occupant of a vehicle that apparently stalled from mechanical issues in the southbound travel lanes, north of Palomar Street.

Benson, a San Diego resident, exited his vehicle when an oncoming vehicle collided with him, California Highway Patrol explained. An additional southbound vehicle also struck his vehicle.

When first responders arrived to the location, Benson’s death was pronounced at the scene due to fatal injuries. The medical examiner list his cause of death as multiple blunt force injury.

All involved parties stopped, remained on scene, and cooperated with the investigation, CHP said. Alcohol/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.