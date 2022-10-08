CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 30-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in the 5700 block of Armada Drive on Friday around 7:25 p.m., according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of a single vehicle collision and found an unconscious male trapped in a pickup truck.

The Carlsbad Fire Department extricated the man from the vehicle and he was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined. CPD said alcohol is potentially a contributing factor.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the fatal incident is asked to contact Accident Investigator, Adam Bentley at 442-339-5559.