OTAY MESA, Calif. — A 43-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed Sunday after getting run-over by a semi-truck or other large heavy vehicle, San Diego police said.

Around 8 p.m., the man was driving an Italika W150 motor scooter northbound on La Media Road in Otay Mesa near the Mexico border, when he got separated from the scooter for unknown reasons.

Shortly after, a heavy vehicle or semi-truck ran over the rider and continued northbound, according to police.

The man sustained a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures. Authorities declared him dead on the scene.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the incident and are investigating the collision.