Man killed in crash between cargo van, box truck in North County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 62-year-old Murrieta man was killed when he crashed a cargo van into a box truck in Fallbrook, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on East Mission Road east of Fallen Leaf Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The victim was heading eastbound on East Mission Road in a Nissan NV2500 cargo van when he approached a right hand curve in the roadway, Latulippe said.

For reasons still under investigation, the man allowed the Nissan to drift to the left and enter the opposite lane of traffic, where it struck the left side of an Isuzu NRR box truck, the officer said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to take the 62-year- old man to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead on the way there, Latulippe said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The 62-year-old Lake Forest man who was driving the box truck was uninjured, he said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.