SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed after being hit by a vehicle and then ran over by another in the Talmadge neighborhood last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 38-year-old Antonio Mateo Antonio was the pedestrian who was hit by a Honda sedan while crossing the street within the 5000 block El Cajon Boulevard on May 25.

The man, who was laying in the street following the collision, was then run over by another driver, authorities said. This time the vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and provided lifesaving measures to Antonio, however, the pedestrian was pronounced dead in the street. The medical examiner’s office listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

There were no other injures reported in connection to this incident.