SAN DIEGO — A man suffered multiple injuries after crashing his vehicle in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood on Friday, authorities said.

The driver, 57, was traveling northbound on the 15300 block of Avenue of Science in his Mazda CX-5 around 12:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right turn, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man drove the Mazda onto the driveway for Innovation Corporate Center, went over a curb and then down an embankment about 50 feet, authorities said.

SDPD says the driver sustained a fractured right femur, multiple vertebrae fractures and internal bleeding of the neck. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.