Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured Sunday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Mission Beach, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 21-year-old man was riding his 2008 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle westbound towards the parking lot at 2600 N Jetty Rd. around 2:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police say the rider was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to notice the closed parking lot gate ahead. The rider attempted to stop his motorcycle, but was unsuccessful and collided with the gate.

The man was transported to a local hospital with multiple femur fracturs to his left leg.

SDPD traffic units responded and will be handling the investigation. Police say DUI was not a factor in this collision.