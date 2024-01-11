SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Ridgeview / Webster neighborhood Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 45-year-old man was walking eastbound across Euclid Avenue around 8:36 p.m. in violation of traffic signs. At that same time, the driver of an unknown white vehicle was traveling southbound on Euclid Avenue.

It was reported by police that the pedestrian stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck. SDPD said the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with multiple rib fractures and a fractured scapula. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.