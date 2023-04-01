A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the Sherman Heights neighborhood on Friday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 32-year-old man was driving a white 2015 Chevy Suburban eastbound in the left lane of 2400 Market St. around 7:30 p.m. at the time of the incident.

As the driver was approaching 500 25th St., authorities say a man in a wheelchair was also in the eastbound left lane, just west of the intersection and not in the crosswalk, SDPD said.

According to police, the man in the wheelchair was facing south but pushing himself north across the street. At that time, the driver of Suburban struck the man in wheelchair in the eastbound left lane, SDPD said.

The man in the wheelchair, who authorities say was in his 60s, suffered a brain bleed that required surgery. According to SDPD, the man is expected to survive.

The driver of the Suburban had no injuries and DUI was not suspected, police said; however; the the man in the wheelchair was suspected of drinking alcohol.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.