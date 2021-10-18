Man in stolen tow truck leads police on wild chase through San Diego streets

SAN DIEGO – A man in an allegedly stolen tow truck led San Diego police on a low-speed chase for more than an hour Monday night, hitting one vehicle before being apprehended, authorities said.

The tow truck’s driver was dropping off a car about 7:45 p.m. on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach when the man jumped in the truck and stole it, a watch commander told FOX 5. Police say the truck then hit a vehicle on nearby Mission Bay Drive, drawing the attention of officers who began pursuing the driver.

The man then hopped on southbound Interstate 5 traveling at roughly 5 mph.

Once on the interstate, police deployed spike strips to slow the driver down, striking the truck’s front two tires but not ending the pursuit.

The chase later ended around 9 p.m. in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood when officers say they began firing pepper balls at the driver on Kettner Boulevard.

Video captured from FOX 5 shows officers taking the man, who has not been publicly identified, into custody. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. The extent of his injuries were unclear.

No other injuries were reported.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this story.