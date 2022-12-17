SAN DIEGO – A 36-year-old man is recovering after San Diego police said he got hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of the road.

Authorities said sometime before 10 a.m. Saturday, the man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue. But for some reason, the man stepped in front of a Hyundai and got hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene and was seen going south on 2nd Avenue and then entering the south Interstate 5 freeway, according to police.

The man was then rushed to a local hospital to get treated for a fractured left clavicle and multiple facial fractures, police said.

Eventually, the driver of the Hyundai was located, questioned and released. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.