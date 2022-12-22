SAN DIEGO — A 44-year-old man walking in a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle Thursday in the University City neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:32 a.m. when a Toyota Prius failing to yield made a right turn from northbound Campus Point Drive to eastbound Genesee Avenue and collided with the pedestrian at the crosswalk, Officer David O’Brien with San Diego police stated in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old woman, cooperated with officers at the scene, according to police.

Driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.