SAN DIEGO – A 56-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash in San Diego’s Pacific Beach neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. after the man who was sitting on the center median in the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue was hit by a vehicle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The vehicle, which fled in a westbound direction, was described by police as being dark red with rally sport rims. A description of the driver was not provided.

The victim suffered a fractured right femur in the crash, Buttle said. His name was not publicly disclosed.

No further details were shared by police investigations.

Those with information to share with police were asked to contact the department at 858-495-7800. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 888-580-8477.