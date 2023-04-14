An Ambulance leaves the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Logan Heights. (Sideo.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured Thursday after a hit-and-run crash in the Logan Heights area, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Around 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was walking in the south alley of 2900 National Avenue when he heard a vehicle driving behind him, according to police.

The driver, who was going eastbound in the alley, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was was taken to a nearby hospital with several injuries.

Police were unable to locate any witnesses related to the hit-and-run crash and the victim was not able to identify the vehicle, SDPD said.

No suspect details were immediately available from police.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have information related to the crash was asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.