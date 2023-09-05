SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Monday after he was struck by a driver who fled the scene in the El Cerrito neighborhood, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. near the 5400 block of University Avenue when a 67-year-old man was walking across the westbound lanes mid-block.

The pedestrian stepped into the lanes and was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle, described only as a man by officials, helped the pedestrian to the curb before reentering his vehicle and leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance to be treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening, SDPD said.

Police did not have details regarding a suspect or vehicle description.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at or leave an anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.