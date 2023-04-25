SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood Monday night, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 37-year-old man was walking in one of the eastbound lanes near the 7400 block of Copley Park Place around 11:45 p.m.

At that time, a driver heading east on Copley Park Place hit the man in the street and then fled the scene.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There were no witnesses at the scene of the crash and no vehicle description was available for the suspect.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.