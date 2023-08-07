SAN DIEGO — A man was injured Sunday after crashing into a tree in the Mt. Hope area, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. when a 39-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Trax eastbound near the 3700 block of Market Street.

The driver struck the raised center median and the collided with a tree, SDPD Watch Commander Robert Heims said in a news release. The circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.

Police said that the man suffered multiple fractures in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which were not considered to be life threatening.

DUI was not suspected by police to have been a factor in the collision and SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.