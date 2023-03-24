SAN DIEGO — A man was hit by a car along state Route 163 while attempting to seek help from passing drivers after a crash Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said in a release.

Around 12:55 p.m., the man, described as a 28-year-old from San Diego, was driving a Nissan sedan northbound on SR-163, south of Genesee Avenue when he veered left and struck the center median wall on the highway. According to CHP, the Nissan was disabled within traffic lanes.

The man then got out of the car to attempt to flag down a passing car for assistance. While the man was outside his car, a Toyota Camry ran him over.

The 28-year-old sustained injuries described by authorities as “major” and was transported to a nearby hospital. It is unclear if the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Authorities said that the driver of the Toyota, a 26-year-old man, was unharmed and remained on scene.

Neither driver has been identified by CHP at this time.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the CHP San Diego area office, including what prompted the driver of the Nissan to drift and collide with the center wall.

According to law enforcement, however, alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.