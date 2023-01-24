SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 5 earlier this month.

Jarrod Ray Beck, 29, of San Diego, was announced as the deceased, medical officials said.

The deadly crash occurred Jan. 12 shortly before 10:45 p.m. when a 55-year-old San Diego man driving a grey Lexus sport utility vehicle hit the pedestrian near Sampson Street, according to CHP.

An unknown number of other cars also hit the pedestrian who was confirmed dead by first responders at the scene.