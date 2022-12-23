SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Mohammad Taghi Nyakoui, 80, of San Diego.

The crash occurred on Dec. 11 around 3:23 p.m. when the man was struck by a Ford SUV while walking on I-15 south, located north of Carmel Mountain Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Nyakoui was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries.