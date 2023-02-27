SAN DIEGO — A man struck by a vehicle in the Mission Valley area was identified, San Diego County medical officials said.

Joseph Michael Jorge Jacoby, 38, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer stated on its website.

The collision occurred on Feb. 14 around 6:52 p.m. in the 4800 block of Pacific Highway, when Jacoby was walking in the street and hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the same roadway, according to San Diego police.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they attempted to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped to report the incident.