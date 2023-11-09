ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in Encinitas Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just after 8:30 p.m. reporting a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 200 block of North El Camino Real.

Responding deputies and paramedics attempted life saving measures on the man that was hit before transporting him to a local hospital. Despite those efforts, SDSO confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No further details about the driver or vehicle involved were released.

Anyone who may have additional information related to the collision is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at (760) 966-3500.