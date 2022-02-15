Man hit, killed crossing La Jolla street

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died Monday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in La Jolla, police said.

The 70-year-old man was crossing the 2500 block of Torrey Pines Road just after 6 p.m. when he was hit by a 40-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a news release.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division was investigating. Investigators determined alcohol was not a factor in the collision.