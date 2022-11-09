SAN DIEGO — A man walking within the traffic lanes of a major San Diego freeway was struck and killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:48 a.m. on Interstate 805 northbound, located north of Interstate 8, when the man was hit by a Chrysler Sedan driven by a 41-year-old woman, California Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Matias stated in a news release.

The driver, who was not suspected of driving under the influence, remained at the scene and was not injured, according to CHP. A toxicology report is pending to determine if the pedestrian was under the influence.

Multiple lanes were shut down for about an hour.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.