CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was hit and killed Monday by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad, authorities said. His death is the fourth from a train crash in the San Diego area in the last week.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the Carlsbad Village Station, Sgt. Jason King with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When Carlsbad police arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from injuries, according to law enforcement. First responders attempted to give aid to the victim, but he later died.

All services between Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) on the Pacific Surfliner have been restored, the railway service said at 3:45 p.m. However, residual delays may occur.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending examination from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, as well as notification to the family.

Over the weekend, another man was fatally struck by a southbound BNSF freight train in Encinitas Saturday night. And on Thursday, two men were hit and killed by a train in a five-hour span at two different locations — one in Sorrento Valley and a second near the Mission Hills neighborhood.

Anyone with information about Monday’s collision can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.