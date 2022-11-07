SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man died from his injuries last week after being struck by a tour bus in downtown San Diego, county medical officials said.

The incident occurred Oct. 30 around 3:15 p.m., when the man, identified as Chengwei Hu of San Diego, was walking at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Broadway and was hit by a tour bus traveling at a low rate of speed, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

First responders took Hu to the University of California, San Diego Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and died Thursday.

There was no information on how the victim was hit or if driving under the influence was a factor.