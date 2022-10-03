SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Sunday after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in a moving truck, San Diego Police Department announced.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue in the Bankers Hill area when a man driving a Penske moving truck hit a pedestrian who was sitting on the curb of a raised buffer zone, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

The driver was reported to have been driving at a high rate of speed before he hit a parked vehicle, then drove over the raised curb and hit the sitting man, before ultimately crashing into a building on Fifth Avenue.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

The man who was hit by the truck was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, according to SDPD. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with significant facial injuries, Buttle said. Police did not immediately announce what charges, if any, the driver could be facing in connection to the crash

Officers with SDPD’s traffic division are investigating the crash and anyone with additional information on the incident was asked contact them at (858) 495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.