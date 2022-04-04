ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, authorities said.



The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on northbound I-5, south of Santa Fe Drive, the California Highway Patrol stated in a release Monday. A 46-year-old man, of Solana Beach, was walking in the northbound traffic lanes of I-5 when he was hit by a 50-year-old driver in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in the second lane of northbound I-5.

First responders arrived but the 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, per Officer Hunter Gerber. The 50-year-old driver remained at the location and did not report any injuries.

“The roadway was affected from the time of the collision until approximately 2:30 a.m., as the scene was investigated,” Gerber said. “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision.”

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this collision, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.