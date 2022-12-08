A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

RAMONA, Calif. — One person was hit and killed by a car Tuesday in East County after reportedly attempting to run across the lanes of State Route 78, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The collision happened Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on SR-78, near Main Street in Ramona, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

A woman was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry and was heading eastbound on SR-78 when a 56-year-old man ran into the lanes, directly in front of the Camry, CHP said.

The man was hit by the car, rendering him unconscious. He was transported to Palomar Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to Grieshaber.

The driver of the Camry was not believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said. According to a preliminary investigation, alcohol was believed to have been a factor for the pedestrian who was hit.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been publicly released and the incident is still under investigation by CHP officials.