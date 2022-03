SAN DIEGO — A person was hit and killed by a car Sunday in the Mountain View area, according to authorities.

San Diego police said the crash happened around 7:16 p.m. at 4400 Logan Ave.

Police confirmed the victim, a man in his 50s or 60s, was killed by the vehicle.

No details were released about if he was hit intentionally or if the driver stayed at the scene.

