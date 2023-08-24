SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old man who was killed earlier this month when he was run over in a parking garage in the East Village has been identified, authorities said.

Joseph Benjamin Taylor of El Cajon was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The incident occurred on Aug. 11 around 8:36 p.m. on a sidewalk within the 1000 block of Eleventh Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man apparently fell onto a driveway that goes down into an underground parking garage, per police. While he was on the ground, a vehicle entered the parking garage and drove over Taylor, pinning him beneath the car.

First responders received a call about the collision and responded to the scene, where they removed the man from under the vehicle. Taylor was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The manner and cause of his death is still pending investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.