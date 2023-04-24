SAN DIEGO — Authorities were investigating Monday after finding a man hit by a southbound Amtrak train, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The collision occurred around 12:47 p.m. in the Bay Park neighborhood near the intersection of Santa Fe Street and Balboa Avenue, Sgt. Jason King said in a release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to first responders.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the identity of the victim and manner of death.

The incident comes two weeks after two pedestrians were struck by trains in Carlsbad in a span of ten days.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.