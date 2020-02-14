Man hit, killed after pulling over to work on truck in East County

SAN DIEGO — A 24-year-old Florida man was fatally struck by a car while standing near the side of his pickup on the shoulder of Interstate 8 in Alpine, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-8 near the West Willows Road exit, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 70-year-old Lemon Grove man was driving a Lincoln MKZ sedan in the far right lane when he allowed the car to veer to the right, then struck the pickup and the 24-year-old man, who was standing on the right shoulder next to the truck adjusting some loose items in the truck’s bed, Garrow said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was airlifted to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was later pronounced dead, the officer said.

The Lincoln driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Garrow said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.