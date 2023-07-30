SAN DIEGO — The man fatally struck on the northbound Interstate 805 on Friday has been identified by the San Diego Medical Examiner’s office.

Richard Anthony Rollo, a 61-year-old resident of San Diego, was named by authorities as the deceased. Next of kin has been notified.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m., California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Rollo had pulled over to the shoulder of the I-805 after getting involved in a minor, property damage-only crash with a Freightliner semi-truck.

According to authorities, he got out of his Acura sedan, which was parked near the State Route 52 on-ramp transition. The Freightliner semi-truck had pulled into the gore in between the I-805 main lanes and the connector.

Rollo got out of his vehicle to talk to the driver of the semi-truck, crossing across the transition lanes to make contact, CHP said on Friday.

After discussing the crash, Rollo attempted to cross back to his vehicle, walking into the #1 lane of the SR-52 on-ramp where he was struck by a white Ford pick-up truck and thrown into the #4 lane of I-805.

He was declared dead on scene by medical personnel around 12:17 p.m. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The right lane along the northbound I-805 south of Governor Drive and the westbound SR-52 on-ramp was closed for two hours as law enforcement investigated the crash.

The cause of the collision and the sequence of events remain under investigation by the CHP San Diego area office.