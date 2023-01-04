LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was seriously injured Tuesday after he was hit by a truck on the highway while attempting to run away from officers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:20 p.m. Monday, CHP officers responded to a report of an attempted stolen vehicle on the righthand shoulder of state Route 94 at state Route 125, near Lemon Grove, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

While contacting the reporting party on the side of the highway, officers located the man who was suspected of the attempted carjacking near the righthand shoulder of westbound SR-94, according to CHP.

The man attempted to escape from the officers by running south into traffic across the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-94, Grieshaber said.

The man returned to the highway shoulder, but again ran back into the highway when an officer attempted to detain him, the news release said.

After running back onto the highway, the man was hit by a woman driving a Toyota Tacoma truck westbound on SR-94, according to CHP.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Grieshaber said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash and was not believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to CHP.

The incident is still under investigation.