SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Thursday after falling from an overpass onto the lanes of State Route 52, causing him to be hit by several vehicles, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old man from Chula Vista was walking on Convoy Street over SR-52, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

For reasons still under investigation, the man fell from the Convoy Street overpass onto the westbound lanes of SR-52. Several passing vehicles hit the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Matias said.

All westbound lanes of SR-52 were closed for about an hour as CHP conducted their investigation at the scene of the collisions.

None of the occupants in the vehicles involved suffered any injuries, according to CHP.

It is not yet known if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, Matias noted. The incident is under investigation by CHP officials.

The identity of the man has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who may have been involved with or witnessed the incident was asked to contact CHP Officer S. Kitzmann at 858-293-6000.