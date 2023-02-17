ALPINE, Calif. — A 26-year-old man standing outside a disabled vehicle on Interstate 8 was struck by a tractor-trailer early Friday, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. within the third lane on I-8 eastbound, located west of Tavern Road, Officer Matthew Baranowski with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

The CHP official said a 2016 International Truck Tractor with a Trox Water Tanker Trailer, driven by a 66-year-old Chula Vista man, was on the far right side of the roadway when his vehicle hit the 26-year-old man as well as a disabled Cadillac Eldorado. The 26-year-old man, from Lakeside, California, suffered significant injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old San Diego woman was not injured inside the Cadillac in the left front seat. Another man outside the vehicle, a 20-year-old from Alpine, was also not hurt.