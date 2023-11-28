SAN DIEGO — A Del Mar man died after nearly a week in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash in North Park last week.

Stephen Debow, 42, was crossing at the intersection of Utah Street and Polk Avenue around 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 when he was hit by a vehicle, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reports.

Debow was taken to the hospital with multiple blunt force injuries. He succumbed to those injuries early Monday morning, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Authorities say that the vehicle involved in the collision is possibly a 2017 to 2022 Hyundai Ioniq based on parts left at the scene.

The vehicle may have missing trim between the driver’s “A” pillar and the driver’s side mirror. It is also expected to have damage to the driver’s side front headlight, and possibly dents and a cracked windshield on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call the SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest in this case.