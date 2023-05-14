A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in El Cajon on Saturday night, police said.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in El Cajon on Saturday night, authorities said.

The El Cajon Police Departments says paramedics responded to 1300 E. Main Street shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in reporting that a person had been hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene and was not transported by medical personnel, police said. The person’s identity is unknown at this time, but authorities described the individual as an elderly man in his 70s or 80s.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

At this point in the investigation, authorities say alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the accident to call (619) 579-3311.

Officers also wanted to remind those who walk at night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light colored clothing for visibility.